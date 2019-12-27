Painted windows are a Birmingham holiday tradition Good News by: Conan Gasque Posted: Dec 27, 2019 / 10:57 AM CST / Updated: Dec 27, 2019 / 11:06 AM CST Holiday decorations painted by Java Lewis, a.k.a “Mr. PainterMan,” on the windows of Alabama Peanut Company in downtown Birmingham. Every city has its own holiday traditions. In downtown Birmingham, it’s painted windows. But they’re more than just a Christmas celebration; they’re also a success story – one that helped an artist and a city get back on their feet.