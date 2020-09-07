Paddle board yoga takes the mind-body practice on the water

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yoga is usually regarded as a grounded practice, but paddle board yoga takes the mind-body practice out on the water.

Pine Valley Outdoor Living owner Rich Gregory said the classes are a breath of fresh air for those who have felt a mental or emotional toll from the pandemic.

“You know getting people together, especially in a time where it’s hard to even talk to people in restaurants or any social situations you know, church or whatever,” Gregory said. “You’ve got distance, you’ve got open air, you’ve got vitamin D, you’ve got all the elements of making a blessed day.”

A man does a headstand on a paddle board on Smith Lake in August.

The Jasper-based company hosted a class on Smith Lake back in August and there will be more classes like this in the future across Central Alabama.

“It’s not that hard,” Gregory said. “It’s fun, you get out there and you can fall off and get back on, it’s OK.”

It’s $30 to rent a paddle board and take the class, and $20 for those who already have a paddle board.

Pine Valley Outdoor Living will have updates about future classes on their website.

