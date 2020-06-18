Mountain Brook Elementary student making face masks for health care workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sixth grader Claire Leonard is making good use of her time off from school. The Mountain Brook Elementary School student is sewing face masks for those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, she’s made about 60 face coverings. The masks have been delivered to UAB Hospital, St. Vincent’s and several nursing homes.

Some health care workers have posted on social media, thanking Leonard for her comfortable and eye-catching masks.

“I think the real meaning behind all this is that — well, we’re just trying to help people and keep them safe from the coronavirus,” Leonard said. “But it’s also keeping me busy in this quarantine, but it’s more for helping others.”

Leonard initially learned how to sew from her grandmother and fine tuned her skills at a local sewing camp. She recently made a video tutorial for Southern Stitches, so other kids can learn to sew the masks as well.

She plans to keep making the masks for as long as they are needed.

