Mountain Brook cheerleaders raise $6,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook High School cheerleaders have raised nearly $6,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of a nationwide letter-writing campaign through the Universal Cheerleaders Association.

Cheerleading squads across the country participated, but the Mountain Brook High School squad ended up raising more than any other high school cheerleading program.

Most years, they would visit St. Jude Hospital and meet with people their donations are helping. Because of the pandemic, this year’s tour was virtual.

Senior Sarah Margaret Currie said the experience gave her new understanding and appreciation for the hospital.

“We didn’t know how much people appreciate the food to the rooms in their hospital rooms and stuff like that,” Currie said. “It really is so rewarding because I feel like we have such an awesome team dynamic in the cheer room. And so knowing that if one of my teammates ever needed that, there’s something like St. Jude. And that we get to contribute to that, it’s awesome.”

Currie said the virtual tour gave her and her teammates perspective on what’s really important. She hopes the younger cheerleaders are inspired to continue giving back.

