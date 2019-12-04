Morris girl opens boutique to help child cancer patients

MORRIS, Ala. (WIAT) — Isabella “BB” Painter, 7, opened her own boutique over the summer to help provide headbands to children who have lost their hair while battling cancer.

The inspiration for Pearl Boutique by BB came from a day of shopping with her mother, Brittney Kearney, who also owns a boutique.

“First my mom had a boutique and I thought that was really cool so I wanted to start my own,” Painter said.

While the mother and daughter were shopping in Atlanta recently, they met a representative from Headbands of Hope, a non-profit which provides headbands to children battling cancer for every headband purchased.

“She took out a little loan from myself and my father, $30 a piece,” Kearney said. “She paid both of us back.”

Painter paid them back so she can pay it forward.

“I want to help the cancer patients,” Painter said.

When CBS 42’s Ariana Garza asked Painter why she wanted to help, Painter said: “Because they might not feel pretty.”

Painter said 100% of her proceeds go back into buying more products to sell so she can donate more headbands. So far, she has raised enough money to donate 100 headbands.

In addition to her fundraising efforts, Painter also writes to several pen pals who are battling cancer. She is currently looking for more.

If you would like to submit your child as a pen pal, you can contact the boutique’s Facebook page.