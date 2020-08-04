Miss Hoover giving back to community with family portraits for the ‘Front Porch Project’

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Miss Hoover Caitlyn McTier is using her photography skills to raise money for children’s hospitals.

McTier is taking family portraits for the Front Porch Project. She started the photography service as a way to stay busy and give back during the pandemic. The photo sessions take place outside the family’s homes to maintain social distance.

McTier said these portraits give a great reason to get dressed up and connect while staying home.

“It’s just been great to be able to hear people’s stories and have that vulnerable moment where we kind of just share in community,” McTier said. “I definitely feel like I’ve been able to understand the community a lot better just through this project. You never know what 20-30 minutes with a family – how that will impact you.”

The money raised all goes to the Children’s Miracle Network. So far, she’s raised more than $2,100.

McTier is taking a short break from the project to focus on starting the new school year — she is a senior journalism student at the University of Alabama. She said she plans to start back up in November.

