Manna Ministries mobile food pantry helping to feed hundreds in central Alabama

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Manna Ministries is helping fight food shortages across central Alabama with its mobile food pantry in Alabaster.

People from all across Central Alabama are welcome to get food every Saturday morning. Volunteers give out food from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m at the group’s building, located at 333 Smokey Road in Alabaster.

Director Phyllis Harbin said faith is at the heart of Manna Ministries’ mission and now, more than ever, it’s important to help neighbors in need.

“I mean, everyday is unsure as far as people losing their jobs, the health crisis and that,” Harbin said. “I tell them ‘Just smile.’ That’s the way to break the ice and treat them with kindness.”

Manna Ministries supplies everything from shelf-stable items like rice and beans to fresh foods like eggs and produce.

For more information, visit the Manna Ministries Facebook page.

