Birmingham’s Magic City Harvest playing crucial role during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The COVID-19 outbreak has hit many restaurants hard, and the ramifications can be felt by people staying in shelters.

That’s why Magic City Harvest’s role is especially important now.

The organization serves the homeless by collecting leftover food from restaurants, caterers and grocery stores to drop off at missions. With schools closed during the pandemic, MCH added those to their pickup list. On Tuesday, volunteers picked up food from Green Valley Elementary, where Hoover City Schools dropped off all its leftover food.

“We do not want the food to be thrown away,” MCH program assistant Ann Wallace said. “So if anybody has leftover food that did not go out on a food line, we can accept that food and we can turn around and give it to the feeding programs in town.”

The food from Hoover City Schools ended up at Brother Bryan Mission, where it will help feed the men who stay there for around a week.

“When they brought the food today it was a life-send,” said Jim Etheredge, executive director for the mission. “It was an answer to prayer because it relieves us of the burden of wondering where’s the next meal going to come from.”

Etheredge said many people are dealing with their own struggles now and not donating as much to missions, so any assistance they can get is helpful.

LATEST POSTS