‘Love Your Neighbor Week’ to spread positivity and help local families in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills High School Habitat for Humanity Club is doing big things. Since 2004, the group has built 15 homes for 15 local families.

Club president Nathaniel Bass said they’re not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from building a home this year. VHHS Habitat for Humanity has a fundraising goal of $25,000 to make it happen. “Love Your Neighbor Week” is the club’s way of accomplishing that goal.

“Yes, we go out and build someone’s home, and we serve alongside them. But our club is so much more than that,” Bass said. “We have the opportunity to bless someone people within our own community,”

People can buy T-shirts, flower arrangements, and other items to support the cause.

“‘Love Your Neighbor Week’ is about blessing businesses hurting from COVID,” Bass said.

But it’s also about spreading love and positivity. On Sunday, free meals and thank you cards will be given to first responders in Vestavia Hills for “Love Your Community Servant Day.”

Love Your Neighbor Week goes through Nov. 4.

