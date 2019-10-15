Local veteran gets home upgrade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Home for Kenneth Williams is on Center Street Place Southwest in Birmingham, but home is about to look different.

“Oh man, I’m going to have a brand new house. I’m ready for the Classic,” said Williams.

Commissioner Sheila Tyson has known Mr. Williams for years and helps veterans like Williams through the community veteran advisory board.

“It’s all about giving and being the right place, the right time. It’s not that I created this. This was already there. You have to find things in order to help people in your district,” said Commissioner Sheila Tyson.

With the help of Home Depot, the community came out to give Kenneth a home upgrade which included new floors, freshly painted walls, and new appliances.

“To see some of the struggles a lot of these veterans had when they get back, not only trying to acclimate back into society and then trying to get things going. When you step in here, spend a few days, your back hurts a little bit, your feet are sore, your bones are aching a little bit, but man your heart is full,” said Mark Hamilton, a volunteer from Home Depot.

As Kenneth was walking around his home and seeing all the people helping, he said there was only one way to describe this moment.

“I’m just blessed. That’s why I continue to serve God because he’s always blessing me,” said Williams.

It all started with a friendship between a commissioner and a veteran.