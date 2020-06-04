Lincoln’s Community Blessing Box helping people in need

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Brunna’s Blessing Box is allowing people in Lincoln to anonymously give what they can and take what they need.

It’s all thanks to folks at Brunna Valley Baptist Church. The blessing box got started about four months ago to help those in need. After COVID-19 hit, the need grew, and so did the box. The now-six-foot box can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Pastor Patrick Washington said anyone from the community can use the blessing box.

“I feel like the church should be the light in the community, and people should be able to go to the church for help,” Washington said. “And a lot of people don’t feel comfortable asking for food and ‘Hey, I need deodorant or soap,’ and it’s just having that there 24 hours a day for them to get what they need is a blessing.”

The box has everything from non-perishable foods to toiletries like tissue and shampoo. Washington said between 100 and 150 items have been donated each week.

