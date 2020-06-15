Librarians in Montevallo making masks for the public

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Staff at Parnell Memorial Library in Montevallo is putting their sewing skills to use by making free face masks for anyone who needs them to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The library is now open for curbside pickup, but when staff isn’t working to fulfill requests for books, movies and activity kits, they do additional work to keep the community safe.

While patrons are not allowed in the library, library director Savannah Kitchens said the library has been filled with the sounds of sewing machines at work.

“So many services that we offer, for all public libraries, have had to change — they look different now — because of COVID-19,” Kitchens said. “But this is something that we could do where we get that instant reaction, that instant gratification from a patron. There was a need, and we could meet it. That’s what we do as librarians. That’s what makes us work, you know, that’s what keeps us going.”

As of Monday, they’ve given out more than 450 masks to the people of Montevallo. Library staff plans to continue their mask-making mission for as long as they can, using donated materials.

To request a mask or make a donation, you can call the library at (205) 665-2555 ext. 1000 or message them on their Facebook page.

