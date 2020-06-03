Kikstart looking for volunteers to help feed children in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Kikstart, a nonprofit based in Hueytown, is looking for volunteers to help feed children and families across Jefferson County.

While schools are closed, Kikstart is teaming up with Birmingham City Schools and Jefferson County Schools to give grab-and-go lunches to any child who needs them. The program has a food drive about every two weeks. Folks from Kikstart give out between 200 to 300 food boxes to families across Jefferson County each week.

Kikstart director Douglas Jackson said they’re hoping for more volunteers to more efficiently accomplish their mission.

“The most important thing is when we go out to our sites, to be able to have the kids have someone pass out the meals to them is a great help, because that allows us to leave the meals there, and then the driver can go on to the next site,” Jackson said. “But when we have to hand out meals and drive them to the sites, it kind of slows us down.”

The program also enriches lives of children with a learning center in Bessemer, where kids can play in the gym or work with computers.

Jackson said he hopes the program will help children stay hopeful, so they can continue to dream.

To sign up to help or make donations, visit Kikstart’s website.

