Joint Supply Coalition feeds thousands across Alabama amid COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Joint Supply Coalition is feeding thousands of families across Central Alabama using drive-thru pickups.

The Joint Supply Coalition is a partnership of churches, nonprofits and businesses fighting food insecurity and helping people stay strong through faith. Jenny Waltman, director of the board at Grace Klein Community, is part of the effort.

“If we can meet a physical need through real tangible bread and food and procedure and meet that immediate need with a family, then we can also meet that spiritual need,” Waltman said. “Because as you know, people are really scared and they’re really fearful and anxious. And we’re able to pray with each family that comes through the drive through.”

The group has served more than 48,000 people in the last seven weeks. Most pickup locations vary, and can be monitored on their Facebook page. The Liberty Church pickup location is open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People can sign up to help on the Grace Klein Community website.

