Jersey has special meaning for Mountain Brook basketball manager

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) – Ever since Nike’s famous ad said “It’s gotta be the shoes,” basketball fans have been talking about apparel and its role games. At Mountain Brook High School, it’s a jersey that’s special to the school’s 9th-grade team.

Topher Alexander is the manager for the Mountain Brook 9th grade boys basketball team.

In December, players presented a custom-made jersey to Topher Alexander, the team’s manager. He’s a student with special needs at the school, and players wanted to make him feel like he was part of the team. A mom of one of the players works at Mountain Brook Sporting Goods and had the jersey made. Parents contributed money to pay for it, and players surprised Topher with it one day in the locker room.

