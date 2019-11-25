Jefferson County woman celebrates 110th birthday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — We are saying a very special happy birthday to one Jefferson County woman. Ellen Spencer, told us about Laura Pitts who turned 110 years old. Family and friends gathered Sunday at Cherry Hill Retirement Center in Birmingham for a birthday party for Mrs. Pitts.



Her family says she enjoys participating in activities at the nursing home. She also likes to read and do word search puzzle books. Her grand-daughter says she is an inspiration to them.



Janice Billingslea, the granddaughter, said, “She is just amazing, she has lived a simple life, but a spiritual life. She is a blessing to all of us. We love her.”



Elle Spencer, neighborhood president of Smithfield Estates, said, “[Mrs. Pitts] is just a sassy lady when we ask a question she answered it spot, on no-nonsense, [and] one of the questions that was asked of her was, ‘Mrs. Pitts how did you get here?’ and she said, ‘By car!'”



Pitts was born on Nov. 25, 1909, in Faunsdale, Alabama. She moved to Birmingham with her extended family at an early age. There, she received her primary school education.

According to her bibliography, Pitts worked as a domestic in Mountain Brook, Alabama. After leaving that job, she later picked up a profession as a cook for her daughter’s restaurant.



Mrs. Pitts’ family says she loves wearing high heels and dressing in classy clothes.

They say her secret to her longevity has been her faith and eating healthy.

