Hueytown student completes challenge to mow 50 lawns for free

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hueytown student has completed a statewide challenge to give back to the the community through cutting grass.

Markus Dodd, a junior at Hueytown High School, recently finished the “50 Yard Challenge,” an initiative to mow 50 lawns for free in order to help the elderly, disabled, veterans or anyone who needs it. Dodd accepted the challenge back in early June.

The challenge was started by Rodney Smith Jr, owner of Raising Men Lawn Care Service in Huntsville. Each person who completes the challenge is rewarded with a new lawn mower, blower, and weed eater.

Dodd and neighbor after mowing lawn #29.

Dodd said he has felt more connected to his community, one yard at a time.

“I’ve definitely learned about myself some,” Dodd said. “I’ve improved personally I feel like because I used to not be one to like do anything like that, and when I started this I was like ‘OK, well this could actually be fun, not just cutting grass’ — helping people, making them feel good. And making yourself feel good.”

Dodd said he’s grateful for his new equipment.

Dodd with his new lawn mower, blower and weed eater.

