Homewood Flowers making bows for unity, front-line workers

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood Flowers is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but the shop’s owners are staying busy.

Bradley and Marilee Gilbert run the shop in Brookwood Village. But they’re working at their home in Vestavia Hills now, making bows to promote unity and recognize front-line medical workers. As of Thursday, they had delivered around 900 to people throughout the Birmingham area for display on their mail boxes.

It started with a message they received from the Vestavia Youth Council about creating bows to show unity during the pandemic. The Gilberts started making red bows, and once the word got out they started receiving about 100 orders per day over the phone and via their Facebook page. The orders have come from Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Mountain Brook and Hoover.

“We’re getting to see how each community is being unified and supporting each other,” Bradley Gilbert said.

The Gilberts also are making white bows that people can send to nurses and doctors in recognition of the sacrifices they’re making during the crisis.

“They are on the front lines,” Marilee Gilbert said. “And they are putting their lives and their families at risk by being at work and caring for the sick.”

The Gilberts also distribute the bows, and they say the work has kept their minds off the temporary closure of their shop.

LATEST POSTS