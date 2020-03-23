Girl Scouts in Vestavia Hills work to feed students in need during coronavirus pandemic

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — With many schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students do not have the same access to food as they did when schools were in session.

But some children in Vestavia Hills are stepping up to help their peers. Girl Scout troops throughout the city are making care packages for families dealing with food insecurity.

“We’re making snack bags for kids who don’t have enough food over the break,” said Girl Scout Carson Bradley. “We asked our girl scout troop and other troops in the area if they could donate food for us to make these snack bags.”

Caroline Hottle, Girl Scouts service unit manager, said Girl Scouts are always looking for ways to serve their communities.

“By the power of social media and word of mouth, we have gotten an amazing amount of donations from members all in our community,” said Hottle. “And the girls have been packaging these snack bags and then distributing them to this location [Cahaba Heights Elementary] and then West Elementary.”

Folks from Vestavia Hills City Schools are partnering in their efforts.

Leadership Vestavia Hills has also partnered with local restaurants to help feed families March 23 – March 27. Meals will be distributed at Vestavia Hills Elementary West and Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights 11 a.m. to noon.

