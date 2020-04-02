‘Frontline Heroes’: Feeding medical workers and supporting local restaurants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham social media influencer Lindsey Lutz is leading an initiative to support local restaurants and feed medical workers.

“Frontline Heroes” aims to show love and support to our heroes who wear scrubs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And as I’m coming up with this idea, I’m like what is something we can do to make them feel special, or feel better or put a smile on their face?” Lutz said. “And it’s food, right? The answer is always food.”

Lutz, a lifestyle blogger who has over 143 followers on Instagram, and other influencers are partnering with local restaurant owners owners like Kristen Hall at Bandit Patisserie.

“Our tagline is ‘Small things, great love,” said Hall. “So that’s really what we’re hoping to do, is to continue to provide small acts of kindness and small things with great love to our health care heroes.”

Participating restaurants include:

FitFive

Zaxby’s

Cahaba Heights Real and Rosemary

Shake Shack

Bandit/The Essential

Chuy’s

Panera Bread

Season’s 52

Milo’s

Bellini’s

Meals are delivered to health care workers at the Grandview Medical Center, UAB Hospital, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, and St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Other businesses are also contributing to Frontline Heroes. Biolyte donated waters and Wyndy donated hand sanitizer to help the initiative.

“It was amazing — the power of that social media,” Lutz said. “Hopping on those Instagram stories, it just sort of blew up from there.”

The group’s goal is to distribute approximately 200 meals per day across the Birmingham area.

To collaborate with Lutz for FrontlineHeroes, you can send an email to FRONTLINEHEROESBHAM@gmail.com.

