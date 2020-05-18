Frontline Heroes delivers nearly 4,000 meals to health care workers across Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Frontline Heroes has given back to our heroes in scrubs in a big way. With more than $24,000 donated and nearly 4,000 meals delivered, the initiative has helped feed medical workers all across Birmingham.

The initiative was started by lifestyle blogger and social media influencer Lindsey Lutz. The effort took off after she posted the idea to Instagram. Now, she’s encouraging others who want to give back to not be afraid to “just start.”

“Just feed that first person, or just send out that first Instagram post or whatever, and I think it just sort of multiples at that point,” said Lutz. “Everyone wants to help and people want to contribute and people want to partner with people that are doing something positive for the community.”

The initiative also supports small businesses, as Frontline Heroes partners with local restaurants including Bandit, Real & Rosemary, Zaxby’s Cahaba Heights and others to provide meals.

In addition to serving medical professionals, they’ve also made deliveries to law enforcement and other first responders.

