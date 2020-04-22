Free groceries for laid off and furloughed workers affected by coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People who have been laid off or furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic can now get a week’s supply of groceries for free.

The Great Grocery Giveback was started to help those who are struggling financially during this time. It’s made possible by the initiative’s sponsors — Sysco Corporation, Young Professionals of Birmingham and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“I hope that they can take this and take comfort in knowing that they’re able to feed their families and at least take that type of stress off of their shoulders,” Tito’s Handmade Vodka Alabama sales consultant Trip Cobb said. “You know right now, it’s overwhelming for a lot of people in a lot of ways.”

The groceries are given out on a first-come, first-served basis to those who have signed up. The first week, all 200 filled up in less than 24 hours. There will be another signup next week.

“We’re just trying to give them one outlet of saying ‘Hey, just for this week, you don’t have to worry about feeding yourself and your family,'” said Cobb. “We’ve got you.”

Laid off and furloughed workers can apply for groceries on The Great Grocery Giveback’s website here.

LATEST POSTS