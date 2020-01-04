Forging Families 5K will help Columbiana family adopt child

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents of Shelby County are supporting one Columbiana family that is in the process of adopting a child.

There are currently five children in the Russell family and one is adopted. The father, Loren, was adopted himself and told CBS 42 that the statewide abortion debate inspired he and his wife to adopt another child through Sacred Selections.

Joel Dixon, a family friend, organized the Forging Families 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Run/Walk to help the Russell family pay for the cost of the adoption, which is an estimated $30,000.

Dixon visited the CBS 42 studio to discuss the event. He said so far more than 90 people have registered for the event and approximately $7,000 has been raised already.

In the future, Dixon plans to continue organizing the event in order to help other families who plan to adopt through Sacred Selections.

The Forging Families 5K will take place January 11th and will begin and end at the new Shelby County Arts Council building in Columbiana.

The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. and the 1-Mile Run/Walk will begin at 9:15 a.m. For more information, click here.