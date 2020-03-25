Food trucks stationed near I-65 in Clanton to feed truck drivers affected by COVID-19

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — With many restaurants closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, truck drivers have fewer food options.

However, food truck owners in Shelby County are coming up with a solution.

Chubbfathers owner William Cholewinski had many people reach out expressing concern about truck drivers. To give a helping hand, he teamed up with others from the Southeastern Food Truck Alliance to give truck drivers a place to stretch their legs and get quality meals in Clanton.

“I got a couple messages from truck drivers in Australian saying ‘Hey, listen, we appreciate you guys supporting us,’” Cholewinski said. “So even if it’s just through our actions and nobody actually shows up, I’ve done something.”

The participating food trucks are meeting at the Stokes Automotive parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 27. This is right off of I-65 near the notable “Giant Peach” landmark.

“Hashtag operation feed the truckers,” Stokes Automotive marketing director Neil Hoggard said. “The only way we can keep the supply shelves open and full is feeding the guys delivering it. Will approached us with the idea and it was just a really great one we could get behind.”

