Ensley Tennis Group Tournament helps Youth

In a follow-up to our good news story on an Ensley Tennis Group, we stopped in to check out the big tournament that supports youth scholarships and the James Lewis Tennis Center. We found 117 tennis players participating in the tournament. They came from at least 8 different cities from as far away as California to our neighbors next door in Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Each year the group hosts the Magic City Tennis Tournament. This year it was the weekend of September 20th through September 22nd. Players told us the tournament helps youth in many ways.

It is also a big fellowship for tennis players across the southeast. They told us the tournament has extra importance because of what they do to showcase youth leaders.