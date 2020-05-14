Alabaster boy sews masks, donates profits to animal shelter

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight-year-old Lando Aldridge is giving back in a big way. He’s using his sewing skills to help keep people safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Lando is making face masks from home, and has already donated about 40 masks to nurses, pharmacy workers, veterinarians and other medical professionals.

He’s also completed orders for more than 250 people from all across the country.

And the profits all go back to a cause close to Lando’s heart — the sanctuary animal rescue.

“So we can save cats and save the people!” said Lando.

He’s already donated more than $1,000 to the cause.

“I hope that I inspire others to help others and help everyone in the world,” Lando said. “Any way.”

He learned how to sew two years ago, and plans to continue to sew masks. His mom, Francie Ann, is proud of his work and supports him on his selfless mission.

To purchase a mask, you can fill out an oder form on their Facebook page.

LATEST POSTS