Community fundraisers held to help Calera basketball coach pay for baby’s surgeries

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jaxon Drake was born one month early in May and has already undergone multiple surgeries.

Drake was diagnosed with Moebius Syndrome, a rare neurological condition that can cause facial weakness or paralysis.

“He has some drawbacks, but he is just the same as every other baby, he nuzzles you when he is happy,” aunt Patti Simpson said. “He’s such a blessing to everyone.”

Another aunt, Jasmine Smith, told CBS 42 that Jaxon is missing one foot as well as the digits on some fingers, but he has no shortage of love to give.

“He loves his daddy, he loves his aunt, he loves his mom, he loves his sister,” Smith said. “He’s just a normal child with disabilities.”

Jaxon’s mother, Erica, quit her nursing job to care for him with the help of his 5-year-old big sister, Noelle.

Jaxon’s father, George, is a basketball coach at Calera High School. Friday night’s rivalry game with Shelby County High School will feature a “whiteout” theme and white T-shirts will be sold with proceeds going toward Jaxon’s medical fund.

“It makes them feel like they’re not alone,” Smith said. “The Drake family has really given back to this community a lot so the fact that the community sees that and they’re coming together for them and their son, that means a lot to us.”

Calera High School Principal Branden Vincent said the Drake family is one of their most beloved families.

“[Coach Drake] is one of the key pillars of our community and this is just an opportunity for everyone to get behind him and support his family,” Vincent said.

Vincent helped organize a community fundraiser that will take place at the school Saturday to help offset the cost of Jaxon’s medical bills.

The fundraiser will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Calera High School. Attractions include food trucks, face painting, moonwalks, video games, hair and nail services and a selfie station. There will also be a silent auction and a DJ.

LATEST POSTS