City of Moody gives hundreds of food boxes to community

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Moody had an amazing day of service after feeding their community Wednesday.

The Shepard Supply, a non-profit public charity in Moody and partner Feeding America gave out 500 boxes of food, produce and milk.

The city of Moody posted photos on its Facebook page from today’s act of service. In one of the posts, they are grateful for everyone that came out and made today happen and says they, “live in a city of heroes.”

The food given out today will greatly impact those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

