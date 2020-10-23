Chilton Baptist Association holding Christmas backpacks drive

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A backpack collection drive is now underway, before the backpacks are gifted to children and teens for Christmas. The Chilton Baptist Association has held the annual drive since 2012.

The new backpacks are filled with items including toys, food, hygiene products and art supplies.

Chilton Baptist Association director of missions, Tyler Eiland, said they have a goal of 250 backpacks this year. It’s a way to uplift children in need during the holiday season.

”Some areas where there’s lower income areas in the past where children just don’t have access to fun things like what’s included in these backpacks,” said Eiland. “It’s just awesome to think of the impact it can have on a child’s life — just let them know somebody cares, somebody wants to help them, somebody loves them.”

The deadline for donating to backpacks to the Chilton Baptist Association is Monday, October 26 — but the drive is also happening statewide through all of next week.

You can find an association nearest to you here.

