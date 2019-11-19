Catherine’s Treasures inspire women and give back to those in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gifts for the holiday season then look no further: these women make art that is full of meaning and can actually help you give back to the community.



Each painting tells a different story much like the women who created them.



Annah Morgus, who paints for Cathrine’s Treasures explained, “When my dad died, 11 years ago, my life took a very, very dark drastic turn and I was in addiction.”



Morgus was an art major at the University of Montevallo.



She tells CBS 42 her old artwork was dark but she saw the light after coming to the Lovelady Center in 2018.



Now she paints these angels:



Morgus said, “I’m just really glad to be able to give back to something that’s really changed my life.”



Morgus is just one of several women and children who make artwork for a new shop within the Lovelady thrift stores.



The shop is called Catherine’s Treasures named after the mother of Lovelady’s Founder, Miss Brenda.









Brenda Lovelady-Spahn, of The Lovelady Center said, “We take old things and broken things and make it right.”



Items donated to the non-profit are turned into unique, breathtaking works of art.



Goblets become handmade candle holders, windows become inspirational, broken jewelry becomes wearable.



100 percent of the money made here helps people like Joni Rogers.



Joni Rogers, a Lovelady Center Graduate said, “I jumped out of a car in a bad situation. Was an alcoholic. And the car ran over my ankle. So I went to the hospital that night and found out I was pregnant.”



Rogers tells CBS 42 that was a wake-up call in 2017. The Lovelady Center helped her get back on her feet, so she can now hold her daughter safely in her arms.



Rogers said, “Just never give up, never stop believing. There are people that will help you.”



Catherine’s Treasures can be found inside both Lovelady Thrift Center locations.

That’s in Birmingham and in Clay.

LATEST POSTS