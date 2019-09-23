Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies inspires others in the fight against breast cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local woman is leading the charge in the fight against breast cancer.

The woman who started this non-profit is so fiercely passionate about helping people that tears fell from her eyes down onto her shirt as she talked with CBS 42 Reporter Ariana Garza.

She hopes the community will come together to share that passion too.

Brenda Hong survived her battle with breast cancer more than 30 years ago, but she refuses to leave the battlefield, that’s why she started Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies.

The non-profit Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies provides financial help to people fighting breast cancer but also to those who cannot afford preventative mammograms.

Hong said, “I know that I felt like a person on an island. And I know that you cannot overpower and overcome this disease with that frame of mind.”

Early detection is key to survival so the non-profit helps people in need pay for mammograms.

Camilla Lewis tells CBS 42 she’s thankful for the help due to her family history.

Lewis said, “My baby sister is a 10-year survivor. My mother’s older sister is a 15-year survivor and I’ve lost family members on my father’s side, on my husband’s side. it is very important to get the screenings done annually.”

For those people who are diagnosed with breast cancer, Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies helps pay for travel expenses for treatment and housekeeping.

There are people out there who will say “this organization saved my life.”

Hong expresses her gratitude, “It makes me feel fulfilled. It does something for me that nothing in my life has ever done before. I’ve never had any children of my own. This journey has taken me to a place I thought I’d never go.”

Hong says her organization celebrates women of color but will help both men and women of any color.

This weekend, you can help too during the non-profit’s Sistah Strut.

There is a 5k and walk to raise funds for Brenda’s cause, and this year, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s mother, Cynthia, is the ambassador.

Cynthia Woodfin-Kellum said, “You can make a donation that can help provide transportation, education, motivation to empower somebody to get through cancer and you don’t have to know them because we’re all related, we’re all connected together on this earth.”

The Sistah Strut is scheduled for Saturday Sept.28 at Legion Field.