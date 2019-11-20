Bowties and Breakfast feeds body, mind and soul of young men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new program is bringing together fathers, sons and positive men in the community. It is called Bowties and Breakfast, a unique mentoring program for boys. CBS 42 learned about Bowties and Breakfast from Pastor Eric Harris of Agape Worship Ministries.



Harris is trying to make a difference in the Roebuck Community near his church.



Pastor Eric Harris of Agape Worship Ministires

Harris said, “I found sometimes when you dress up you feel better and so we wanted to speak to where that kid is in his heart and make him feel good about himself today if no other day, Bowties and Breakfast he’ll feel good today.”



Twice during the academic year, men from Birmingham’s Roebuck Community, fill this classroom at Martha Gaskins Elementary School.



Harris said, “We wanted to bring fathers and sons together.”

Feeding body, mind and soul is what Bowties and Breakfast tries to encompass.

For Wesley Morris, it’s helping him gain much-needed quality time with his son Shemar.



Wesley with his son Shemar

Morris said, “He’s been looking forward to it for a while. He invited last year and I couldn’t make but this year I was able to get here.”

Shermar, son of Wesley Morris, stated, “It’s wonderful because we always, like he said we don’t sit down in the mornings eat breakfast, we used to but we don’t have time to now.”



This program is structured to change that.



Harris said, “It allows them to see professional men and it allows them to see men who care not only for themselves but also for the community.”



On this day, the boys got to see several men in blue, teaching them how to stop bullying.



Harris explained, “This is good news because fathers are connecting with their sons, while connecting with the community, while connecting with doing greater and better things.”

Not every kid here has a dad by his side but every one of them gets to interact with a father figure volunteering to help them transition from boys to men.

