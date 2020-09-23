Books for Bama and Auburn fans celebrate healthy competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two new books, “Bama Believer” and “Auburn Believer,” are meant to show how competition can bring out the best in people.

Ohio-based author Del Duduit wrote the books to show how we can celebrate the longtime rivalry. He said we all have ups and downs in life that relate to the game of football.

“We’re all gonna lost games, but we’re all gonna win games if we do the right things,” Duduit said. “If we stay in touch, if we do the simple basic things — encourage one another, inspire one another.”

For non-SEC fans, the stories aim to give appreciation for the two football programs. For fans, Duduit said he hopes the books bring joy reliving great football moments, but also give reason to reflect on how we approach winning and losing.

“You know, no matter what happens, throughout this journey that everybody’s on, that we don’t take it too serious,” he said. “That we get back to the basics and have those moments, and we learn from moments.”

