Birmingham women delivering lunches for moms in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One local mom has a mission to support other parents in their time of need. Now, because of the pandemic, she is shifting the way she offers help.

Margins: Women Helping Black Women founder TJ Fountain helped moms with school supplies and other necessities for about two years. Now, she’s shifted her focus to supply lunches, with the hope of fighting food insecurity.

“One of the hardest things to do when you’re financially unstable as a parent, because you want to be patient and you want to be kind and you want to be nurturing, and you can’t do that when you’re in survival mode,” Fountain said. “So sometimes you just need someone to come in and say ‘hey, we can help with this or here’s a way to offer here. So that’s how Margins started.”

When the pandemic began and schools closed, several programs started offering pick-up lunches to help families. But Fountain realized picking up lunches didn’t work for everyone due to time or transportation limitations.

Through Margins, meals are dropped off at doorsteps of those who have requested them. Fountain distributes the meals on Thursdays and Fridays, which are her off days form her regular job.

To request a meal or volunteer to help with her mission, you can contact Fountain on Margin’s Facebook page.

