Birmingham woman gives free pizza, soft drinks to single parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sometimes good, free food is the greatest comfort there is.

That’s what Kenesia Bickerstaff had in mind when she started buying pizza and soft drinks for families who could use them. Bickerstaff is a mother herself and knows the pressures of parenting. With at-home responsibilities amplified for many people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she wanted to lighten the load for some single parents with these free meals.

Now, she’s hoping to inspire people to look for ways to give to others.

“Just giving period,” Bickerstaff said. “So it’s a blessing to just even just be here, because you never know who’s going through what. It’s just a blessing to be able to do something for somebody.”

The first weekend in September, 10 parents met Bickerstaff to pick up food, and she hopes to give out even more meals next time.

She plans on doing it again soon, especially for those close to her in the Tarrant, Englenook and Collegeville areas.

Word about her mission is spreading. Several people have already donated money to Bickerstaff’s cause. Donations can be made to “KenesiaB” on Cash App.

