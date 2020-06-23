Birmingham woman finds purpose through making face masks for those who need them

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One local woman has found her purpose through sewing face masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Ashley Wallace is a member of the Birmingham Face Masks group, where you can often find her at her sewing machine constantly cranking out cloth face masks. She said it takes about 20 minutes to make one face mask from start to finish. Through a spreadsheet she keeps, Wallace has determined that she has made about 1,300 masks.

Now, Wallace’s purpose is growing on others around her, including her own family.

“My husband was not at work, so I had my entire living room area converted to masks,” Wallace said. “I had my husband cutting fabric for me and cutting the T-shirts up because that’s what we use for the loops.”

Wallace said her neighbors are a big help as well, often donating much of the fabric she uses to make the masks. She is so committed to her purpose, Wallace recently traveled with her new friend, Lane Harper, to Tallahassee, Florida to help distribute 9,000 face masks.

Wallace said that through her masks have given her a purpose that has made her closer to her family, friends and people she meets along the way.

LATEST POSTS