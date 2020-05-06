‘Birmingham Service Industry United’ delivering gourmet meals to laid-off workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A husband and wife who both work in the restaurant business are teaming up to serve gourmet meals to laid-off service industry workers.

Mujtaba Syed owns Mojo Pub and Grill in Lakeview and Alinah Syed runs the catering service Bham Eats Biryani. Together, they started Birmingham Service Industry United.

They’re using their culinary talents to make four-course meals for about 100 people each week.

“We just want them to have a smile on their face,” Mujtaba said. “It’s not about just the food. It’s about we’re showing up and delivering.”

They say they’re trying to create a sense of normalcy, providing a restaurant-like experience, delivered to those who could use it most.

They accommodate anyone with dietary restrictions, too.

Service industry workers who have been effected by the coronavirus crisis can message Birmingham Service Industry United’s Facebook page to request meals.

To support their mission, donations can be made to the following Venmo & Cash App links.

