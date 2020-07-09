Birmingham photographer using gift to help human trafficking victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One local photographer is using her craft to help victims of human trafficking.

Picture Birmingham owner Rachel Callahan started her business with a mission in mind. All her profits go to The Well House — an organization that rescues and supports females who have been sexually exploited.

Callahan combines her desire to help others with her passion for photography. She sells portraits of Birmingham’s most beautiful scenery.

“I think that people really like seeing our city shine,” Callahan said. “And they like seeing Vulcan, they like seeing fireworks. It reminds them of happier times. It reminds them of all of us coming together and having beautiful memories. So yeah, they’ve been interested in note cards and prints.”

Callahan has donated more than $40,000 to The Well House since 2014.

She’s now selling prints, metal prints and note cards of the 2020 Vulcan Fireworks Show. You can make a purchase on her website.

