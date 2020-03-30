Birmingham Facebook group set to help those sheltering in place during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a time many people are unable to leave the house, people are organizing an effort to help people across Jefferson County on social media.

The Facebook group is called “Quarantine Response Team of Birmingham” and it’s made up of people who simply want to help where help is needed. With 624 likes as of Monday morning, The group is growing.

They’re offering to deliver things like groceries you buy online, prescriptions or anything you’re missing while sheltering in place to keep yourself safe.

Group director Justin Snow said there’s no limit to how they can assist their neighbors.

“If you’re sitting around the house saying ‘man I wish I had somebody that could do this or that for me, then by all means, reach out,” Snow said. “You know, let’s see if we can make it happen. I don’t want to put any lines around what we can’t be able to do, other than we just can’t pay for what you need.”

The aim is to create a community support system for those who are afraid or unable to leave home.

It can also be for someone who just needs a friend right now — someone in the group will be able to talk, pray, listen or just connect with anyone who needs it.

Anyone who wants to join the team can send an email to qrtbham@gmail.com.

