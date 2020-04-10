Balloon artists present ‘One Million Bubbles of Hope’

(WIAT) — The professional balloon decorating and entertainment industry wants to help bring joy and put a smile on people’s faces during this challenging time with “One Million Bubbles of Hope” this weekend.

The Rainbow Balloon Company in Hoover, Alabama is partnering with Farrelly’s Southern Bar and Kitchen to set up its balloon display from April 11-12. Over 500 balloon artists from around the world will participate in “One Million Bubbles of Hope”. The professional balloon industry wants to spread happiness and remind the world that there is still hope and kindness out there as they face the new occurrence of COVID-19.

With all the uncertainty going on around the world, Steven Jones, project leader of Balloon Designers in Seattle, Washington says, “I felt like we had to do something.”

“Balloons make people happy in ways nothing else does, so if working balloon professionals cannot make people smile right now, who really can?” Steven Jones, Project Leader of Balloon Designers

The first One Million Bubbles was held on March 26, 2020, with over 350 designers from 15 countries. Artists are encouraged to create something fun in their yards at home or in a public place while conveying the message “Be Safe Be Kind”. Other artists will broadcast live Q&A sessions on social media while creating fun pieces.

The organization says this will be an “excellent opportunity” for children at home to learn from talented professionals in a unique way. For more information, visit One Million Bubbles or Rainbow Balloon Company.

LATEST POSTS