American Lunch truck feeding the homeless across Birmingham seven days a week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Folks from the American Lunch truck are stepping up to support the homeless with a reliable food source.

Before the coronavirus crisis, they brought soup, bread and sweet tea to the homeless three days a week. Now, they’re supplying 150-200 full meals every day.

“It keep me from being hungry,” said Johnny Walker Jr., who is living unsheltered. “It really does. They good people though. They ain’t got to come out here. So I appreciate them. That’s why I say they’re good people. They good people.”

It’s all thanks to people like Carter Tanner from Five Bar and Chuck’s Fish in Birmingham.

“We’re just trying to help them out,” Tanner said. “Basically they’re like a neighbor to us, and they’re in need right now and so we’re just trying to be really good neighbors to them”

The truck makes stops at Linn Park, in Five Points South, The Fire House Shelter, and also delivers to some police and fire departments to thank first responders.

“Basically, we just got to help each other in these hard times, you know,” Tanner said. “It’s hard times for everybody, not just the people out here, everybody in the world right now. And we just hope that just cares for each other and tries to look out for each other in a nice, healthy six feet away.”

These meals on wheels made with a mission in mind — to help every neighbor in a trying time.

To volunteer with American Lunch, visit their website.

