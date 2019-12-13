Alabama woman starts scripture card ministry to help others in hard times

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — Elaine Bates has become a familiar face to the people at Alabama Teen Challenge in Blount County. She drops off a stack of cards for the girls in the program frequently.

“I can see how it’s helping them,” said Tiffaney Cosby, a life coach at Alabama Teen Challenge.

But it’s what she’s sliding in their mailbox that is inspiring them, personalized scripture cards.

One of the girls in the program, Kiely Sutton, said she didn’t know this was something she needed.

“I didn’t think people like myself could have that faith and for it to be real,” said Sutton.

After 60-plus days in the program, Kiely said the trajectory of her life is different. From being in jail and having no relationship with her mom, her personalized scripture cards changed that.

“I think it gives me real motivation, like true motivation to keep going. It helps me on my worst days because there are days I’ll look down and see it and be like ‘ok God, I get it. Let me read it’ and I’ll read it and it’s just always perfect timing,” said Sutton.

Elaine drops off personalized scripture cards around the state, but Alabama Teen Challenge is special to her. It’s where her son got his life back.

“We have a heart because what we went through. The tragedy, loss, his struggle, we have a heart for people who are hurting, people in recovery. That’s my biggest passion,” said Bates.

That passion is shown through her ministry, the Lion of Light. Bates said the idea came from her granddaughter’s dream, not too long after her son and daughter-in-law died in a house fire.

“It was a powerful little dream and we published a book, The Lion of Light and I wrote the book as she told the story to me and she drew all of the pictures,” said Bates.

That dream brought out a new passion, to help those in a dark place find faith again, just like how her son did.

“I can see how it’s helping them. They learn how to apply the scripture to their lives and with their name in scripture card, they truly apply it. It’s personal then. Its been awesome to watch,” said Cosby, a life coach at Alabama Teen Challenge.

“The Lord placed it in my heart. He did place it in my heart but it came out of tragedy really. It’s amazing how God has been with us,” said Bates.

Elaine hopes these words of faith bring out the lion of light in others, just like Kiely.

“I’m finding out who I am, completely, every day more and more,” said Sutton.

