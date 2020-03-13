83-year-old Shelby County pilot teaches younger generation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — Johnny Ward isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The 83-year-old had a love for flying since he was a young boy. Although at the moment, he is waiting to get the all-clear to fly again from his doctor, he’s not letting that hold him back from his passion and sharing that with future pilots.

“I’m a 25-year-old. The problem is I’m trapped in an 83-year-old body,” said Ward, a local pilot and flight instructor.

Ward has been flying since he was a teenager and he took that talent to the United States Air Force.

“I flew about four different airplanes including jets. After I got out of Air Force, I learned to fly gliders,” he said.

His family has taken on the tradition of flying and although he’s getting to the point where flying isn’t always an option, he sees another opportunity.

“Right now there is a tremendous shortage of pilots. The number one source of pilots has been in the past the military. Well, they cut back the military years ago. Airlines are hurting for pilots, corporations are hurting for pilots. There is a great future here but there’s a great future in aviation mechanics, aviation management,” he said.

That’s why he teaches an “Introduction to Flying” course. He teaches students about the controls, parts of the airplane, and basically everything that they need to know if they want to fly.

“They’re going to have confidence when they take flying lessons, if that’s their goal,” he said. “If they want to learn more of flying, they’ll learn more.”

Ward said there is nothing like lifting those wheels up and soaring through the sky.

“It’s just beautiful looking up there,” he said. “The blue sky, puffy clouds.”

Ward’s class starts on Saturday, March 14. It’s a three-course that is held every Saturday for the next three weeks from 9 a.m. until noon.

The minimum age is 13 and the total cost of the program is $45.

Classes are held at the Shelby County Airport, but Ward asks those interested to call him directly to sign up, not the airport.

For more information or register, call Ward at 205-914-5984 or email him at Johnnyward1@yahoo.com.

