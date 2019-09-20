200 volunteers came out to give a helping hand in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) –The city put out a call to action for volunteers to help with minor home projects for elderly and disabled residents and the response was overwhelming.



Hundreds from pre-school age to senior citizens turned out for one woman, a 90-year-old widow, a simple makeover for her overgrown yard meant so much more

90-year-old Vestavia Hills resident Dot Scott has always had a passion for gardening.

Scott told CBS 42, “My yard work is just the greatest of all.”



Over the course of 50 years, she carefully manicured her back yard; however, in recent years, it has grown difficult for the widow to tackle those tasks.



Scott explained, “So much pride, in other words, I planted those trees everything out there. Age does take its toll.”



A neighbor noticed the once meticulous backyard had become overgrown, trees and limbs scattered over the brick she laid five decades ago.



The Vestavia Hills chamber asked the community to show up to help, not just Scott but 18 other residents also. More than 200 volunteers turned out on a 90-degree day to help.



Joel Harris, Helping Hands Team leader said, “It’s just very satisfying to see the work that you’ve done come to fruition in something that the homeowner can enjoy and something that really helps them.”



A simple act of kindness donating just a few hours on a sunny Saturday afternoon, that these volunteers hope will inspire others to do the same.



Harris said, “There’s a lot more out there neighbors and friends but can’t do for themselves because of age or lack of mobility and it just reminds us that there are things we can do to help each other out.”



Scott is feeling inspired too. Her back yard is restored to the way it was when she enjoyed it with her husband all those years ago.