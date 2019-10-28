2 breast cancer survivors get pampered

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — All it took was a little pampering to make Retina Matthews and Glenda Mason smile.

“It uplifts me,” said Glenda Mason, a breast cancer survivor.

Both ladies won a contest through Hair Maniacs to get pampered for a day in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I feel like with just these women a little bit goes a long way. I feel like the least we can do is just give back a simple part of them since breast cancer has taken out so much of them,” said Kyla Carr, the owner of Hair Maniacs and one of the organizers of the contest.

So Retina and Glenda were able to kick back and enjoy being alive.

They got their hair styled, makeup done, nails painted, and a massage all at the Elyton hotel.

The person that helped make this happen by sponsoring part of the contest was doing this in honor of the person he wishes was here to be pampered.

“I just lost my mom 2 months ago to breast cancer. She found out in April and July 16 she passed away,” said Erik Henderson, a sponsor of the contest.

Henderson said his mom Maxine Castleberry was the life of the party and she would want him to celebrate the survivors.

“I can’t really give back to my mom in this way so I want to give back to some ladies that was fighting the same illness she was,” said Henderson.

Henderson gave back with what he knows his mom enjoyed, a day of pampering.

The survivors said this is a chance for them to finally breathe.

“It impacts your life. You live with it. From that day that diagnosis to the surgery to the chemo to the radiation and then afterwards when you go back and forth for your mammogram,” said Glenda Mason, a breast cancer survivor.

“I’m one of three girls in my family, three sisters that have had breast cancer. I’m a 14 year survivor. It makes me feel good about myself and just to look this good and be pampered it a good things,” said Retina Matthews, a breast cancer survivor.

It’s a gift these ladies say can’t be described.