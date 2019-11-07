12-year-old girl gets wish granted to go to Hawaii

HOOVER, Ala (WIAT) — 12-year-old Chloe Davis from Kimberly, Alabama is going to Hawaii thanks to Make a Wish Alabama and Macy’s.

On Wednesday, Chloe was surprised when she walked into the Riverchase Galleria Macy’s to find the store decked out in Hawaiian theme.

Chloe has been fighting a kidney disease and in September 2018, received a kidney transplant from her father.

Chloe thought she was going to the mall to talk to Make a Wish about her wish, but was surprised to find out the wish was already granted.

“When I walked in I was like ‘oh wow’ but then when they told me that I’m going to Hawaii, I almost passed out,” said Chloe Davis.

Her parents knew about the secret and said their daughter deserves all of this and more.

“It’ just overwhelming. I think back to the days I sat with her in the ICU, the days I sat with her in dialysis, and just she’s been through so much and really deserves something like this. Just a little bit of fun in her life,” said Ginger Davis, Chloe’s mom.

Her dad, Wesley Davis, said it’s crazy to think a year ago he donated his kidney to his daughter.

“It’s amazing to see where she’s at now. How healthy she is and no issues. Now, everything is great. It’s an amazing things what they’re doing here,” said Wesley Davis.

Chloe’s Make a Wish reveal was part of Macy’s Believe campaign kick-off. Every Wednesday until December 11, select Macy’s locations throughout the country will celebrate the wish of a local Make-A-Wish child through dedicated Wish Wednesdays.

