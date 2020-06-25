You may be hurting. Or you are looking for a way to help your neighbors in need. We want to make it easy for you to “Give Help, Get Help” right here on CBS42.com!
Below you’ll find links to Central Alabama nonprofit organizations, focused on specific COVID-19 and unemployment relief for food and services. Check out the list for ways to Give Help by donating money, goods, or your time—and also to Get Help if you are in need.
CBS 42 is where you can Give Help Get Help…CBS 42 Cares!
If you know of a resource that is not listed, please email webstaff@cbs42.com.
JEFFERSON & SHELBY COUNTIES
ClasTran
ClasTran is a nonprofit (501-C-3) corporation that provides quality and affordable transportation for those who are 60-plus or have a qualifying disability.
—
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama
As Central Alabama’s largest hunger relief organization, the CFBCA annually distributes over 11 million nutritious meals through a network of 230 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and children’s programs. They also provide direct-service programs to address the needs of children, seniors, and those who are ill, as well as those living in food deserts.
Tarrant Elementary: 1269 Portland St., 3rd Saturday of each month, 8:30 a.m.
Montevallo Boys & Girls Club: 420 Vine St. Montevallo, AL 4th Thur. of each month, 8:30 a.m.
Jonesboro Elementary: 125 Owen Ave. Bessemer, AL 35020, 3rd Saturday of each month, 10 a.m.
During closure of Alabama schools, students in need of breakfast and lunch can receive them free at sites across the state. Text FOOD to 877-877.
—
Greater Birmingham Ministries
GBM is a multi-faith, multi-racial organization that provides emergency services for people in need and engages the poor and the non-poor in systemic change efforts to build a strong, supportive, engaged community and pursue a more just society for all people. They help with bills once a month. Call for more information.
Contacts
Lila
Email: frontdoor@gbm.org
Phone: (205) 326-6821
Penny Brown, volunteer coordinator
Phone: (205) 305-9334
Food distribution
Every Friday – distribution starts at 9 and can usually assist the first 50 people
For food distribution, the recipient must bring proof of income, proof of residency, picture ID and the Social Security cards of everyone who lives at the residence. First come, first served. Donation Day(s)/Time(s): Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4 pm. There is a receiving area, and you can sign a receipt book to make your donation tax deductible.
Clothing distribution
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.
—
Green Valley Baptist Church – Hoover
Contacts
United Way — Call to obtain a referral
(205) 323-0000
Becky or the church secretary — Call for distribution dates/times after obtaining referral
Phone: (205) 822-2173
—
Helping Hands Ministry – Harpersville
A program of the Lighthouse Community Church
Contacts
Gloria Tate
Email: tlcc2000@bellsouth.net
Phone: (205) 672-3233
Judy Griffes
Email: info@thelighthousecommunitychurch.com
Food distribution
Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., first come, first served.
Please provide proof of Shelby County residence and valid driver’s license. Assistance is limited to East Shelby County residents. Please call if interested in volunteering.
—
The Ministry Center at Green Springs – Birmingham
The Food Pantry at the Ministry Center serves 700-800 people from over 200 families each month. Generous donations of money, food, and time help make this service possible. You can volunteer to help us distribute clothing and food weekly, as well as help with other donation drives and events.
Contact
Phone: (205) 326-1211
Food distribution
Are you a business interested in donating food? Millions of pounds of leftover food and groceries go to waste each year. The Food Pantry at MCGS will put this food to good use.
—
Project Hopewell – Birmingham
Project Hopewell is a nonprofit providing food assistance, among other resources, in the Birmingham area.
Contact
Phone: (205) 923-0203
Website: www.projecthopewell.org
Food distribution
Food pantry service hours: Last Wednesday of the month: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call the food pantry to confirm that they still are in operation, as the hours have not changed.
—
Triumph Youth and Community Development – Bessemer
Triumph Youth and Community Development provides emergency assistance and food bank services to the resident of Jefferson County and surrounding areas.
Contact
Phone: (205) 424-6892
Website: www.tyaacd.org
—
Jacob’s Ladder Ministries – Columbiana
Contact
Pastor Chris Taylor
Phone: (205) 669-0070
Email: luvtominister@yahoo.com
Food distribution
Please call for an appointment. Short term emergency aid is also available.
—
Oak Mountain Ministries – Pelham
Oak Mountain Ministries had provided food, clothing, furniture, and financial assistance to those in need since 2001.
Contact
Roddy Cooper or Dianne Cesario
Phone: (205) 685-5757
Email: oakmtnmissions@yahoo.com
Website: www.oakmtnmissions.com
Distribution & Donation
Distribution Day(s)/Time(s) Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
—
Shelby Baptist Association Church and Community Ministries – Columbiana
Contact
Phone: (205) 669-7858
Website: https://shelbybaptist.org
Food Distribution
Serves Residents of Shelby County. Pantry hours: Monday – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
—
Wildwood Chapel – Columbiana
Contact
Phone: 205-669-5392
Distribution
Provides a food pantry every third Saturday of the month. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
—
Amazing Grace Food Pantry – Alabaster
Contact
Phone: (205) 664-8484
Email: info@AGalabaster.org
Website
Food distribution
The 3rd Saturday of each month 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
—
Shelby Emergency Assistance – Montevallo
Contact
Phone: (205) 665-1942
Email: office@shelbyemergencyassistance.com
Website
Food distribution
Serves: Resident of Shelby County with proof of need
Pantry Hours:
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
—
Manna Ministries – Alabaster
Manna Ministries feeds over 800 families each month in the Chilton, Jefferson and Shelby counties. On Saturdays they distribute between 8-900 loaves of bread, along with pantry items, produce, meats, dairy and pastries are packaged and distributed to those in need after the services at Shepherd’s Harvest Church in Alabaster.
Contact
Phone: (205) 910-4098
Email: pphmanna@gmail.com
Website
Food distribution
Manna Food Share meets every Saturday and offers food to families in need. For more information, please call.
—
Salvation Army, Shelby County Corps – Alabaster
Contact
Sgt. Andy Bailey
Email: andy_bailey@uss.salvationarmy.org
Phone: (205) 663-7105
Website
Food distribution
Wednesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. For more information, please call.
—
Upper Room Church – Montevallo
Contact
Jeff Moore
Phone: (205) 445-3383
Shelly Logan, church secretary
Email: shelly@upperroomchurch.org
Phone: (205) 665-4993
Website
Food distribution
Distribution Day(s)/Time(s): Second Saturday of the month at 10 am (please call to make sure the schedule has not changed before going). Must have a certain income level to qualify (eligible for food stamps, Medicare, etc.). There is a form to fill out to provide information regarding income.
Donation Day(s)/Time(s): Flexible – Call before you come to make sure there is enough manpower to help unload and that someone is there to receive it.
—
FBC Alabaster Food Ministry
Contact
Phone: (205) 663-3531
Email: ckilpatrick@fbcalabaster.org
Website
Food distribution
The 2nd and 4th Monday of the month
12:00pm – 3:00pm
If you are struggling financially and need food assistance, please call to make an appointment. You will need proof of residency in Shelby County, proof of ID, and income for the household.
—
Abiding Hope Ministries – Vincent
Contact
Pastor Kurt Russell
Phone: (205) 672-2827 or (205) 601-5362
Food distribution
Bread Day:
*Saturdays, beginning at 9 a.m.
*Open to all Shelby County residents* First come, first served
Food Pantry:
*Mondays & Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. to Noon *United Way qualified recipients only
Donation Day(s)/Time(s)
Any day at any reasonable hour. Please call Pastor Russell for appointment.
—
Alabaster Church of God
Contact
Pastor Ken Stroup
Phone: (205) 663-9295
Email: pastorstroup@gmail.com
Website
Food distribution
Third Thursday every month, 9:00 a.m. through noon, also by appointment
—
Catholic Center of Concern – Birmingham
Contact
Miami or anyone who answers the phone
Phone: (205) 599-3245
Food distribution
Monday through Thursdays, doors open at 8:30 (be there before 8:30; food is first come, first served). Must have ID, Social Security cards of everyone in the household, utility bill and a copy of lease or mortgage. If the person is over 65 or needs special help (blind, etc.), they can call Miami at the number above, and she will make an appointment to help them.
Donation Day(s)/Time(s)
Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
—
Christian Service Mission – Birmingham
Contact
Betty Gilmore
Phone: (205) 252-9906
Website
Food distribution
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Need referral letter from Pastor, Doctor, DHR or another agency
—
Open Door Church – Birmingham
Contact
Phone: (205) 781-6060
Website
Food distribution
Food pantry service hours: 2nd and 4th Tuesdays 9am to 11am.
—
First Baptist Church of Vincent
Contact
Betty Gibson
Phone: (205) 672-2861
Website
Food distribution
Limited to immediate Vincent area. Food distribution is made through a special account at Smith’s Grocery in Vincent.
Other financial assistance may be available for utilities, etc.
CHILTON COUNTY
Chilton County Assistance Center – Clanton
Contact
Phone: (205) 755-9467
Food distribution
Serves: Those households below 130% of the poverty level and senior adults over 60 years old that are below 165% of the poverty level. Pantry Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30am – 2:30pm. For more information, please call.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY
Temporary Emergency Services – Tuscaloosa
Since 1945, Temporary Emergency Services has helped individuals and families in crisis situations by providing financial and other temporary assistance.
Contact
Phone: (205) 345-7330
Website
Food distribution
Serves Tuscaloosa | Pantry hours: Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Other services
—
Catholic Family Services – Tuscaloosa
Catholic Social Services of West Alabama serves over 6,000 clients per year in Marion, Winston, Walker, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Hale, Marengo, Perry, and Fayette counties coming from a highly impoverished service area in the 6th poorest state in the country.
Contact
Phone: (205) 759-1268
Website
Food distribution
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
By Appointment only
Appointment Hours:
Monday – Thursday
Please call after 2:00 p.m.
—
Capstone Church – Tuscaloosa
Contact
Phone: (205) 462-3958
Website
Food distribution
Monday – Thursday
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
For more information, please call.
—
Salvation Army – Tuscaloosa
Contact
Phone: (205) 553-1600
Website
Food distribution
Pantry Hours:
Monday through Friday
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WALKER, CULLMAN, & WINSTON COUNTIES
St. Mary’s Community Food Bank – Jasper
Contact
Phone: (205) 387-7746
Email: stmarysjasper@gmail.com
Website
Food distribution
The St. Mary’s Community Food Bank provides bagged groceries to the less fortunate every Tuesday from 9am to 10:30am from the commissary on the church campus. Any family needing assistance will be provided a week’s worth of groceries once per month. Breakfast is also served during food bank hours.
—
Salvation Army Service Center – Jasper
Eighty-two cents of every dollar given to The Salvation Army goes to work in the local area.
Contact
Phone: (205) 221-7737
Website
Food distribution
Serves residents of Walker County | Food pantry service hours: Mon. and Fri: 8:30am to 11:30am.
—
West Point First Baptist Church – Cullman
Contact
Phone: (256) 739-5849
Website
Food distribution
Food pantry service hours: Saturday: 10 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
—
Main Street Ministries – Double Springs
Contact
Phone: (205) 489-9007
Website
Food distribution
Serves Winston County residents. Food pantry service hours: Tuesdays 5pm -6:30pm.