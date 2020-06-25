You may be hurting. Or you are looking for a way to help your neighbors in need. We want to make it easy for you to “Give Help, Get Help” right here on CBS42.com!

(Shutterstock)

Below you’ll find links to Central Alabama nonprofit organizations, focused on specific COVID-19 and unemployment relief for food and services. Check out the list for ways to Give Help by donating money, goods, or your time—and also to Get Help if you are in need.

CBS 42 is where you can Give Help Get Help…CBS 42 Cares!

If you know of a resource that is not listed, please email webstaff@cbs42.com.

JEFFERSON & SHELBY COUNTIES

ClasTran

ClasTran is a nonprofit (501-C-3) corporation that provides quality and affordable transportation for those who are 60-plus or have a qualifying disability.

—

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

As Central Alabama’s largest hunger relief organization, the CFBCA annually distributes over 11 million nutritious meals through a network of 230 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and children’s programs. They also provide direct-service programs to address the needs of children, seniors, and those who are ill, as well as those living in food deserts.

Tarrant Elementary: 1269 Portland St., 3rd Saturday of each month, 8:30 a.m.

Montevallo Boys & Girls Club: 420 Vine St. Montevallo, AL 4th Thur. of each month, 8:30 a.m.

Jonesboro Elementary: 125 Owen Ave. Bessemer, AL 35020, 3rd Saturday of each month, 10 a.m.

During closure of Alabama schools, students in need of breakfast and lunch can receive them free at sites across the state. Text FOOD to 877-877.

—

Greater Birmingham Ministries

GBM is a multi-faith, multi-racial organization that provides emergency services for people in need and engages the poor and the non-poor in systemic change efforts to build a strong, supportive, engaged community and pursue a more just society for all people. They help with bills once a month. Call for more information.

Contacts

Lila

Email: frontdoor@gbm.org

Phone: (205) 326-6821

Penny Brown, volunteer coordinator

Phone: (205) 305-9334

Food distribution

Every Friday – distribution starts at 9 and can usually assist the first 50 people

For food distribution, the recipient must bring proof of income, proof of residency, picture ID and the Social Security cards of everyone who lives at the residence. First come, first served. Donation Day(s)/Time(s): Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4 pm. There is a receiving area, and you can sign a receipt book to make your donation tax deductible.

Clothing distribution

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.

—

Green Valley Baptist Church – Hoover

Contacts

United Way — Call to obtain a referral

(205) 323-0000

Becky or the church secretary — Call for distribution dates/times after obtaining referral

Phone: (205) 822-2173

—

Helping Hands Ministry – Harpersville

A program of the Lighthouse Community Church

Contacts

Gloria Tate

Email: tlcc2000@bellsouth.net

Phone: (205) 672-3233

Judy Griffes

Email: info@thelighthousecommunitychurch.com

Food distribution

Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., first come, first served.

Please provide proof of Shelby County residence and valid driver’s license. Assistance is limited to East Shelby County residents. Please call if interested in volunteering.

—

The Ministry Center at Green Springs – Birmingham

The Food Pantry at the Ministry Center serves 700-800 people from over 200 families each month. Generous donations of money, food, and time help make this service possible. You can volunteer to help us distribute clothing and food weekly, as well as help with other donation drives and events.

Contact

Phone: (205) 326-1211

Food distribution

Are you a business interested in donating food? Millions of pounds of leftover food and groceries go to waste each year. The Food Pantry at MCGS will put this food to good use.

—

Project Hopewell – Birmingham

Project Hopewell is a nonprofit providing food assistance, among other resources, in the Birmingham area.

Phone: (205) 923-0203

Website: www.projecthopewell.org

Food distribution

Food pantry service hours: Last Wednesday of the month: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call the food pantry to confirm that they still are in operation, as the hours have not changed.

—

Triumph Youth and Community Development – Bessemer

Triumph Youth and Community Development provides emergency assistance and food bank services to the resident of Jefferson County and surrounding areas.

Phone: (205) 424-6892

Website: www.tyaacd.org

—

Jacob’s Ladder Ministries – Columbiana

Contact

Pastor Chris Taylor

Phone: (205) 669-0070

Email: luvtominister@yahoo.com

Food distribution

Please call for an appointment. Short term emergency aid is also available.

—

Oak Mountain Ministries – Pelham

Oak Mountain Ministries had provided food, clothing, furniture, and financial assistance to those in need since 2001.

Roddy Cooper or Dianne Cesario

Phone: (205) 685-5757

Email: oakmtnmissions@yahoo.com

Website: www.oakmtnmissions.com

Distribution & Donation

Distribution Day(s)/Time(s) Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

—

Shelby Baptist Association Church and Community Ministries – Columbiana

Phone: (205) 669-7858

Website: https://shelbybaptist.org

Food Distribution

Serves Residents of Shelby County. Pantry hours: Monday – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

—

Wildwood Chapel – Columbiana

Contact

Phone: 205-669-5392

Distribution

Provides a food pantry every third Saturday of the month. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

—

Amazing Grace Food Pantry – Alabaster

Contact

Phone: (205) 664-8484

Email: info@AGalabaster.org

Website

Food distribution

The 3rd Saturday of each month 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

—

Shelby Emergency Assistance – Montevallo

Contact

Phone: (205) 665-1942

Email: office@shelbyemergencyassistance.com

Website

Food distribution

Serves: Resident of Shelby County with proof of need

Pantry Hours:

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

—

Manna Ministries – Alabaster

Manna Ministries feeds over 800 families each month in the Chilton, Jefferson and Shelby counties. On Saturdays they distribute between 8-900 loaves of bread, along with pantry items, produce, meats, dairy and pastries are packaged and distributed to those in need after the services at Shepherd’s Harvest Church in Alabaster.

Contact

Phone: (205) 910-4098

Email: pphmanna@gmail.com

Website

Food distribution

Manna Food Share meets every Saturday and offers food to families in need. For more information, please call.

—

Salvation Army, Shelby County Corps – Alabaster

Contact

Sgt. Andy Bailey

Email: andy_bailey@uss.salvationarmy.org

Phone: (205) 663-7105

Website

Food distribution

Wednesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. For more information, please call.

—

Upper Room Church – Montevallo

Contact

Jeff Moore

Phone: (205) 445-3383

Shelly Logan, church secretary

Email: shelly@upperroomchurch.org

Phone: (205) 665-4993

Website

Food distribution

Distribution Day(s)/Time(s): Second Saturday of the month at 10 am (please call to make sure the schedule has not changed before going). Must have a certain income level to qualify (eligible for food stamps, Medicare, etc.). There is a form to fill out to provide information regarding income.

Donation Day(s)/Time(s): Flexible – Call before you come to make sure there is enough manpower to help unload and that someone is there to receive it.

—

FBC Alabaster Food Ministry

Contact

Phone: (205) 663-3531

Email: ckilpatrick@fbcalabaster.org

Website

Food distribution

The 2nd and 4th Monday of the month

12:00pm – 3:00pm

If you are struggling financially and need food assistance, please call to make an appointment. You will need proof of residency in Shelby County, proof of ID, and income for the household.

—

Abiding Hope Ministries – Vincent

Contact

Pastor Kurt Russell

Phone: (205) 672-2827 or (205) 601-5362

Food distribution

Bread Day:

*Saturdays, beginning at 9 a.m.

*Open to all Shelby County residents* First come, first served

Food Pantry:

*Mondays & Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. to Noon *United Way qualified recipients only

Donation Day(s)/Time(s)

Any day at any reasonable hour. Please call Pastor Russell for appointment.

—

Alabaster Church of God

Contact

Pastor Ken Stroup

Phone: (205) 663-9295

Email: pastorstroup@gmail.com

Website

Food distribution

Third Thursday every month, 9:00 a.m. through noon, also by appointment

—

Catholic Center of Concern – Birmingham

Contact

Miami or anyone who answers the phone

Phone: (205) 599-3245

Food distribution

Monday through Thursdays, doors open at 8:30 (be there before 8:30; food is first come, first served). Must have ID, Social Security cards of everyone in the household, utility bill and a copy of lease or mortgage. If the person is over 65 or needs special help (blind, etc.), they can call Miami at the number above, and she will make an appointment to help them.

Donation Day(s)/Time(s)

Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

—

Christian Service Mission – Birmingham

Contact

Betty Gilmore

Phone: (205) 252-9906

Website

Food distribution

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Need referral letter from Pastor, Doctor, DHR or another agency

—

Open Door Church – Birmingham

Contact

Phone: (205) 781-6060

Website

Food distribution

Food pantry service hours: 2nd and 4th Tuesdays 9am to 11am.

—

First Baptist Church of Vincent

Contact

Betty Gibson

Phone: (205) 672-2861

Website

Food distribution

Limited to immediate Vincent area. Food distribution is made through a special account at Smith’s Grocery in Vincent.

Other financial assistance may be available for utilities, etc.

CHILTON COUNTY

Chilton County Assistance Center – Clanton

Contact

Phone: (205) 755-9467

Food distribution

Serves: Those households below 130% of the poverty level and senior adults over 60 years old that are below 165% of the poverty level. Pantry Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30am – 2:30pm. For more information, please call.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

Temporary Emergency Services – Tuscaloosa

Since 1945, Temporary Emergency Services has helped individuals and families in crisis situations by providing financial and other temporary assistance.

Contact

Phone: (205) 345-7330

Website

Food distribution

Serves Tuscaloosa | Pantry hours: Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

—

Catholic Family Services – Tuscaloosa

Catholic Social Services of West Alabama serves over 6,000 clients per year in Marion, Winston, Walker, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Hale, Marengo, Perry, and Fayette counties coming from a highly impoverished service area in the 6th poorest state in the country.

Contact

Phone: (205) 759-1268

Website

Food distribution

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

By Appointment only



Appointment Hours:

Monday – Thursday

Please call after 2:00 p.m.

—

Capstone Church – Tuscaloosa

Contact

Phone: (205) 462-3958

Website

Food distribution

Monday – Thursday

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Friday

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information, please call.

—

Salvation Army – Tuscaloosa

Contact

Phone: (205) 553-1600

Website

Food distribution

Pantry Hours:

Monday through Friday

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WALKER, CULLMAN, & WINSTON COUNTIES

St. Mary’s Community Food Bank – Jasper

Contact

Phone: (205) 387-7746

Email: stmarysjasper@gmail.com

Website

Food distribution

The St. Mary’s Community Food Bank provides bagged groceries to the less fortunate every Tuesday from 9am to 10:30am from the commissary on the church campus. Any family needing assistance will be provided a week’s worth of groceries once per month. Breakfast is also served during food bank hours.

—

Salvation Army Service Center – Jasper

Eighty-two cents of every dollar given to The Salvation Army goes to work in the local area.

Contact

Phone: (205) 221-7737

Website

Food distribution

Serves residents of Walker County | Food pantry service hours: Mon. and Fri: 8:30am to 11:30am.

—

West Point First Baptist Church – Cullman

Contact

Phone: (256) 739-5849

Website

Food distribution

Food pantry service hours: Saturday: 10 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

—

Main Street Ministries – Double Springs

Contact

Phone: (205) 489-9007

Website

Food distribution

Serves Winston County residents. Food pantry service hours: Tuesdays 5pm -6:30pm.