NYPD vehicle drives into crowd during George Floyd protest; Mayor speaks out

New York, N.Y. (WIAT) — A shocking video from yesterday’s protests in New York City.

The video shows an NYPD vehicle up against a barrier blocking protesters, then apparently driving into the barrier and into the crowd…. knocking protesters over.

Law enforcement officials say the officer “hit the gas” after realizing a flaming bag was on top of the car.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries.

