WEATHER AWARE: Strong to Severe Storms Today. Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Likely

⚠️Weather Aware Today: A cold front will move across the Birmingham area today. This will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms between now and 5 PM. Some of the storms could become strong to severe. Fortunately, the dynamics with this front are not as impressive as the last few fronts. SPC has placed central Alabama in a Level 2 of 5 Slight Risk and the rest of Alabama is in a Level 1 of 5 Marginal Risk for severe storms. The main threat will be straight-line damaging winds of 60+ mph. We could also see some hail. The tornado threat is low, but I can’t rule out one or two. Stay WEATHER AWARE!









It will be warm and humid ahead of the front with high temperatures in the lower 70s, but once the front moves through around midday the temperatures will fall into the 50s by the evening.









The front will move toward the Alabama coast by tonight with the rain coming to an end. Central Alabama will become clear and it will turn MUCH COLDER with lows in the mid 30s. We will be breezy, so the wind chill will be in the 20s! BRRR!

An area of high pressure will build over the Deep South on Thursday. We will become sunny, windy and it will be MUCH COLDER. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 50s. The wind chill will be in the 40s during the day, so keep the coat handy.

Thursday night will be clear and cold with a light freeze. Freeze warnings will likely be issued since many plants and flowers are starting to bloom. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will need to protect or bring in your plants. This is why it is always good to wait until after Easter to plant anything outside.

Good Friday will be a gorgeous and cool day with high temperatures around 60°. Some frost can be expected on Friday night with lows in the lower to upper 30s. You will need to protect your plants once again.

Easter Weekend: We will have more pleasant weather for any plans you have this weekend. Saturday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Easter Sunday will start out in the 40s for the sunrise services, but we will warm up into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Overall, the weekend’s weather will be great!

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!