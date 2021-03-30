WEATHER AWARE: Strong Storms Tomorrow, Mostly SE of Birmingham. Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain Likely

After a cool & gorgeous day of sunshine yesterday, a mostly cloudy sky has returned to Central AL this afternoon ahead of another round of showers & storms tonight. As a cold front moves Southeast through the region, a risk of severe weather will arise again, especially for those of us Southeast of Birmingham tomorrow afternoon…

Here’s the latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. Once again, the most likely areas to see severe weather tomorrow will be mostly South & East of Birmingham, with a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) of severe weather for places like Clanton, Sylacauga, Alexander City, Anniston, etc. Within the strongest storms, we could see brief damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, very heavy rainfall, & frequent thunder & lightning. We also can’t totally rule out a few brief spin-up tornadoes, but that overall risk is MUCH lower compared to the threat we saw last Thursday.

Here’s a broad overview of WHEN to expect tomorrow’s storms…the heavy rain will begin to move in tomorrow morning from the Northwest, initially moving through places like Hamilton & Double Springs at around 8-9 AM. The storms will initially start off week, then gradually increase in strength as they continue tracking SE moving into the lunch hour. Along the I-59/20 corridor, we’re expecting these storms at around 11 AM-Noon near places like Birmingham & Tuscaloosa. They will continue Southeast into the afternoon, potentially turning severe from 1 to 3 PM for places in & around Clanton, Alex City, Talladega, etc.

Here’s how our latest Futurecast paints the storm development over the next 24 hours. Tonight, places NW of Birmingham are the most likely folks to see waves of showers & storms before midnight. We’ll likely see a break in the rainfall after midnight into tomorrow morning, followed by a solid push of thunderstorms from late morning to early afternoon. Again, they’ll steadily be increasing in strength as they move Southeast. By 4 PM, most of the rain will have exited the region & subsided.

Just to recap everything we’ve talked about above–the overall threat for severe weather is NOT nearly as high as what we saw with last week’s severe weather. It’s very unlikely that we see tornadoes develop–let alone strong tornadoes–but we of course can’t totally rule out the possibility of a brief spin-up. Main concern is with strong straight-lined winds developing along the storms’ leading edge down the 280 corridor SE of Birmingham.

For the rest of the forecast this week, the main focus will be on the HUGE push of cold air coming in behind tomorrow’s storms. Expect to see mid 30s Thursday morning, followed by a solid freeze Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s/low 30s. DEFINITELY bring sensitive plants indoors!

